Azerbaijan is the Pearl of the Islamic World photo exhibition kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan has hosted the opening ceremony of "Azerbaijan is the Pearl of the Islamic World" photography exhibition in the frame of the Year of Islamic Cooperation.



The photo exhibition was arranged by the Azerbaijani Embassy to Kazakhstan in the run-up to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku between May 12-22.

The event is dedicated to the Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev whose 94th birthday anniversary will be celebrated on May 10.

The visitors of the exhibition can see the works made by over 50 art photographers of Azerbaijan.



As we reported earlier, Kazakhstan will compete in 6 sports at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku from 12th to 22nd May, 2017.

The decision to hold the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the capital of Azerbaijan was taken during the 8th meeting of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 24, 2013.

