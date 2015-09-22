Azerbaijan, Israel discuss defense cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan and Israel discussed the cooperation in the defense sector, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said Sept. 22.

The talks were held at the meeting between Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Israeli newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

During the meeting Hasanov congratulated Stav on the beginning of diplomatic activity and wished him success in his work for the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel. The sides discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.