Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan can become transit countries for large cargo transportation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The modern logistics infrastructure created by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan allows to ensure the operation of West-East and North-South transport corridors at full capacity, Nazim Tatliyev, vice president of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Oct.20.

He made the remarks during Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum in Baku.

"The infrastructure created by us makes significant contribution to our joint work and even more intensifies the cooperation in the region," said Tatliyev.

"Our countries have an opportunity to supply products in various directions and become transit countries for large volumes of cargo transportation," he added.

Tatliyev emphasized the important role of the Caspian Sea as a link in many international and regional projects aimed at developing the transport corridors.

"The Caspian Sea is our common wealth and we should protect it with concrete measures, create new opportunities for our countries by investing and implementing infrastructure projects," he said.

Talking about the projects implemented in Azerbaijan in this sphere, Tatliyev highlighted the new Ferry Terminal and Baku Shipyard which have already been commissioned.

"The Ferry Terminal was commissioned in 2014 as part of the first stage of the new complex of Baku International Sea Trade Port," he said.

At the first stage, the cargo-carrying capacity of the port will be 10 million tons and 50,000 containers per year, while after the third stage, which is planned to be completed in 2016, this figure will reach 25 million tons and 1 million containers per year, Tatliyev added.

"The new shipbuilding plant meeting international standards will open new opportunities for our countries to solve the economic issues in the implementation of projects in the sphere of transport communications," he said.

He noted that close relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is a key to ensuring security in the region.

Deepening the trade and economic relations and improving the investment climate, creating secure communication and attracting highly profitable and environmentally friendly technologies is one of the priorities for the two countries, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan totaled $76.9 million in Jan.-Sept. 2015, or 2.5 times less than in the same period of 2014, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee. Kazinform refers to Trend.az.