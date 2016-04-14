Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia creating transportation consortium

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan agreed to create the International Trans-Caspian Transportation Consortium, said Nadir Azmammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, speaking to Trend Apr. 13.

The agreement to create the consortium was signed today in Baku during a meeting of the operator companies engaged in cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Azerbaijani companies ADY Express and ACSC Logistics, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express and Georgia's Trans Caucasus Terminals LLC became members of the consortium.

During the meeting, it was also decided to establish the consortium's supervisory board led by Igbal Huseynov, deputy head of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said Azmammadov.

He noted that the parties signed a protocol and decided that a timetable of freight trains, moving on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, will be created in May.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs from China to Europe through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine.



Source: Trend News Agency