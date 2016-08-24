Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia eye reduction of tariffs on cargo transportation

BAKU. KAZINFORM The government of Azerbaijan, which is keen to gain more profit from its favorable geographic location, placed a particular importance on the development of its transportation potential. The country makes big efforts to facilitate cargo transportation through its territory.

Heads of Railway Administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia have recently discussed the issue of mutually advantageous cooperation, as well as creation of favorable conditions for the freight transportation with cargo shippers, major operators and freight companies of Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Railways reported.

The talks held in Astana, were mainly focused on the reduction of tariff rates for the transportation of metal production, grain, oil and gas freight as well as containerized shipping at the territories of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

Reduced tariffs for Kazakh export as well as new logistics schemes for the freight transportation are expected to promote opening up of new markets and growth of transportation volumes.

“We are ready to offer good conditions for the transportation of export and import goods. For instance, we will open a new direct passage from Georgia to Turkey in the end of the current year, thus opening an access to the south ports of Turkey, South Africa and Arab countries,” said Igbal Huseynov, Deputy Head of Azerbaijan Railways.

Representative of Kazakh Soltustik socio-entrepreneurial corporation, Anuar Hamitov in turn said that the company is planning to export crop to the Gulf countries.

“Currently, we carry out our operations only in Kazkahstan. We possess the biggest volume of corn crop and planning to export it to the Gulf countries. Negotiations in this regards are currently under way, we are conforming tariffs with representatives of Azerbaijan and Georgian railways and already have certain results,” he said.

Direct contacts established between consignors and railroaders of the three countries are expected to tackle issues, occurring in the course of transportation in a more rapid manner.

Earlier, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Ukraine signed a protocol on setting competitive preferential tariffs for cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The document provided for the settlement of competitive preferential tariffs for cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian route, carrying out comprehensive measures to facilitate the movement of trains via the route, and increasing cargo turnover. A similar bilateral protocol was also signed separately by Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Source: AzerNews