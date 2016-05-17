Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia to increase cargo traffic via Trans Caspian route

BAKU. KAZINFORM Heads of railway authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed to increase the volume of cargo traffic via the Trans Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Nadir Azmammadov, spokesman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend May 16.

Azmammadov said that Baku hosted the trilateral meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan's national railway company) Askar Mamin, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov and the CEO of JSC Georgian Railway Mamuka Bakhtadze.

The parties considered possibilities of increasing the volume of cargo transportation via the TITR.

In particular, they discussed the definition of competitive tariffs, increasing the efficiency of the ferries, which operate on the route Aktau-Kuryk-Alat-Aktau-Kuryk, development of cooperation in the field of production and the supply of railway engineering products.

"The parties spoke for the increase of cargo traffic through TITR using also an overland route through the territories of Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, both for the wagon and container traffic," said Azmammadov.

He added that special tariffs have been introduced for several types of Kazakhstan's export cargos in the above-mentioned territories.

During the discussions, the sides noted the need to discuss with the Russian railroadmen tariffs and organizational issues related to goods passing through overland route.

Azmammadov said also that the meeting of the Coordination Committee on the development of Trans Caspian International Transport Route will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 17.

The agreement to create the International Trans-Caspian Transportation Consortium was signed in April in Baku by the railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani companies ADY Express and ACSC Logistics, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express and Georgia's Trans Caucasus Terminals LLC are the consortium members.

Source: Trend