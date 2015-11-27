Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia to conduct military exercises in Caspian Sea

BAKU. KAZINFORM Russia's Caspian Flotilla will hold 20 exercises in 2016, including the international naval exercises with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the Southern Military District said Nov. 26, RIA Novosti reported.

"The participation in the trilateral international naval Kazakh-Azerbaijani-Russian exercises headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy will be the priority for the seamen of the Caspian flotilla in 2016,” he said.

Source: Trend.az