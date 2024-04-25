Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign memorandum on promoting Middle Corridor

The Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) and the National Association of Carriers of Bulky and Heavy Goods of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum on the promotion of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

According to ABADA, the signing ceremony was held within the framework of a meeting on the expansion of cooperation in the field of cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the problems faced by road carriers in both countries in this area, further development of transport and logistics services, improvement of support mechanisms for small and medium-sized businesses, joint activities to ensure sustainable development of transportation, promotion of the Middle Corridor, and other issues, and exchanged views on the issues raised.

As a result of the meeting, a memorandum was signed.

To note, the middle corridor links the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.