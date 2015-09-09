BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are discussing the establishment of a "green corridor" to facilitate the cargo transportation between the two countries, Aydin Aliyev, the head of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, told reporters Sept. 8.

"We have already established a similar corridor with Russia," he said. "In the near future we plan to start official negotiations with Kazakhstan." As for the delay of Azerbaijani businessmen's goods on Kazakhstan's border, he said that the problems have been solved. The entrepreneurs transported the goods from China to Kazakhstan's Aktau port. "Azerbaijan has already obtained the cargoes," he said. "At present, we are checking them and revealing the reasons for the delay." An agreement between the customs services of Azerbaijan and Russia was reached in February 2015. During the meeting, a document, creating the conditions for smooth transportation of agricultural products of plant origin via the green corridor, was signed. The matter rests in perishable products, as well as processed products, with the exception of excisable goods, Kazinform refers to trend.az.