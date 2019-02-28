Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to increase cargo transportation

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and Kazakhstan Railways will create a working group to develop cooperation, Trend reports citing the ASCO message.

At a meeting in Baku, the sides discussed transport routes through the Caspian Sea and the territory of Azerbaijan, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Chairman of ASCO Rauf Veliyev noted that the company is constantly updating its fleet and intends to continue this strategy to ensure the increasing volume of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea.

Head of Kazakhstan Railways Sauat Mynbayev, in turn, expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with ASCO.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation in cargo transportation and logistics in the format of a working group.

It should be noted that TITR is an international transport corridor connecting China with European countries. The TITR Coordination Committee includes railway, sea and port administrations, as well as logistics companies of 8 countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

By 2020, it is planned to reach cargo transportation volume of 7-8 million tons through TITR.