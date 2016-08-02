Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to launch new ferries between Baku, Kuryk ports

BAKU. KAZINFORM New ferries will be launched for freight traffic between Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat and Kazakhstan's Kuryk port, which is being built, said a message from the CJSC Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The message said that the head of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov held a meeting with a delegation visited the new Baku port and headed by the president of Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy) Askar Mamin.

During the meeting, Ziyadov said that the cargo transshipment via the Baku International Sea Trade Port increased by more than a third due to the increase in freight traffic on the route Baku-Aktau-Baku.

Askar Mamin, in turn, noted that the construction of the new Kuryk port in Kazakhstan will have a positive impact on the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries.

“Both new ferries and the available ones will operate between Baku and Kuryk port,” said Mamin.

Moreover, a free trade zone will be created at the Kuryk port following the example of the Baku port, he added.

It is expected that up to five ferries will be served daily at the Kuryk port that will ensure the transshipment of four million tons of cargo per year, Kazinform refers to Trend.

