Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to mull energy, transport coop

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The 13th session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Astana on September 21-22, the Kazakh embassy in Baku said in a message.

The Azerbaijani delegation will be headed by Natig Aliyev, energy minister, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission, trend.az reports.



"The sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues relating to the expansion of trade-economic and investment relations in energy, transit and transport systems, agriculture, education and tourism," said the message.



According to the message, a protocol will be signed following the meeting.



The 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be held in Baku in 2017, the message said.



The mineral resources (oil), raw chemical materials, grain, barley, electrical equipment are mainly exported from Kazakhstan.



Oil products, ethylene polymers, agricultural products are imported to Kazakhstan.



More than 700 operating companies with Azerbaijani capital have been registered in Kazakhstan.



Some 60 companies with Kazakh capital have been registered in Azerbaijan.



