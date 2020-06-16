Azerbaijan launches e-service for air passengers to pass COVID-19 test

BAKU. KAZINFORM The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan has launched electronic service for air passengers to undergo testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports citing the agency.

«The country’s domestic flights to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were resumed on June 15. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country, passengers of domestic flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) should pass the test,» the agency said, Trend reports.

To support this initiative, the agency has launched a new online-queue for passengers (COVID-19) electronic service, through which those with air tickets may set the time to undergo testing for the coronavirus.

«Thus, the citizens must enter the number of air ticket and click 'Check the ticket' button. After confirmation, the passenger must choose 'Make an appointment' item. The notification on the screen will show the name and address of the medical institution, as well as the date and time of the test. Making the same steps, a citizen can change the time for passing the test. To do this, the specified date must be deleted,» said the agency.

«Citizens should take into account that the appointment on the agency’s platform can be selected within a certain period before the departure date. So, it will be impossible to arrange the test later than 48 hours before the departure (the appointments that fell on strict quarantine days can be rescheduled). The COVID-19 test must be passed at the latest 48 hours and at the earliest 96 hours before departure,» noted the agency.

«The citizen visiting the medical institution must present an identity card and the air ticket. The COVID-19 test for the passengers is free of charge,» the agency added.