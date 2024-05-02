Azerbaijan may supply power to Kyrgyzstan via Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan - minister

Azerbaijan will be able to supply Kyrgyzstan with energy through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is currently constructing energy lines with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Given its technical capabilities, it can be easily transmitted further to Kyrgyzstan.

"The topic of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has been continuing for some time, and the ministries just signed a memorandum. Azerbaijan now exports oil, fuels, lubricants, gasoline, diesel fuel, and natural gas. With the upcoming opening of the improved Junda oil refinery, more oil is necessary. Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in obtaining oil from Azerbaijan, and logistics are now being considered.," he emphasized.

Ibraev noted that Azerbaijan has a well-developed production of cable products as well as power transformers.

"Negotiations have been completed, and our experts will fly to Azerbaijan in June for Energy Week. During this trip, they will visit factories where cables are manufactured and closely watch the production process," the minister added.

On April 24, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the Ministries of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.