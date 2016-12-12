Azerbaijan plans to export horse meat to Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan intends to export horse meat to Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Seifaddin Talybov announced on Monday.

"Since this year Azerbaijan started exporting non-traditional agricultural products. For instance, we signed the agreement with Moldova on horse meat export. However, Kazakhstan is the key direction in that respect. This issue has already been discussed at the session of the Intergovernmental Commission and specific steps in that respect have already been discussed with the Kazakh side," Talybov told journalists.



He noted that horse meat export will not only increase the level of Azerbaijan exports but also expand its geography.