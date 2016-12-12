EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:28, 12 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan plans to export horse meat to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan intends to export horse meat to Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Seifaddin Talybov announced on Monday.

    "Since this year Azerbaijan started exporting non-traditional agricultural products. For instance, we signed the agreement with Moldova on horse meat export. However, Kazakhstan is the key direction in that respect. This issue has already been discussed at the session of the Intergovernmental Commission and specific steps in that respect have already been discussed with the Kazakh side," Talybov told journalists.

    He noted that horse meat export will not only increase the level of Azerbaijan exports but also expand its geography.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!