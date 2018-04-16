Azerbaijan President says Nursultan Nazarbayev is like family

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared his thoughts on his relations with Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in a recent interview, Kazinform reports.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Nursultan Abishevich, I genuinely respect him. He is our aqsaqal (elder). Of course, I remember his meetings and conversations with my father Heydar Aliyev. They were friends. And I am happy that the traditions established many years ago live to this day. It is always a pleasure to talk to Nursultan Abishevich. [I remember] our last meeting in Baku within the framework of official events and the unofficial one - at dinner as one family," President Aliyev said in the interview to the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The complex is currently busy making a documentary involving heads of state of the CIS member countries.



