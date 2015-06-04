Azerbaijan ready to welcome guests at 1st European Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM - All sports facilities of Baku are ready for welcoming the first European Games.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the first European Games will be held at the Olympic Stadium. Football matches of the games will be held there during the tournament.

The European Games scheduled to be held from June 12 through June 28, 2015 in Baku are first in the history of Europe.

In total, 20 sports events will be held at the Games. More than 6 thousand athletes from all European countries will be representing their countries during the 17 days of the competition.