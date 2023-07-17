Azerbaijan remains a popular tourist destination for Kazakhs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 17. The number of Kazakh tourists visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 5,500 in June 2023, which is 57.14 percent more compared to the same month in 2022 (3,500), Kazinform learned from Trend.

According to Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, this figure also demonstrated a slight growth of 3 percent compared to the previous month of this year, when a total of 5,300 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, in June, Kazakhstan ranked 7th in the top 10 countries whose citizens visited Azerbaijan. The share of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 2.6 percent of the total figure.

According to the agency, among the Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan attracted the highest number of tourists from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan disclosed that in 2022, the number of Kazakh visitors to Azerbaijan reached 30,350, surpassing the figure of 2021 by 4.3 times.