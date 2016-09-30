EN
    00:02, 30 September 2016

    Azerbaijan's first lady praises Kazakhstan's achievements

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - First lady of Azerbaijan and president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva met with Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova on the sidelines of the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum in Baku on Thursday.

    At the meeting Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan develop in the spirit of mutual understanding and good neighborliness and the countries share common stance on many issues. She expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for support of Kazakhstan's bid for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council and invited Azerbaijan to participate in the EXPO 2017 event.

    Mehriban Aliyeva, in turn, praised Kazakhstan's achievements and thanked Secretary Abdykalikova for participation in the forum.

    Recall that Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova is in the Azerbaijani capital Baku where she participates in the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

