Azerbaijan’s Ganja named cultural capital of CIS in 2017

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The ancient city of Ganja of Azerbaijan has been named the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in year 2017. CIS Heads of State Council took this decision at the Organization's 25th jubilee summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Ganja is Azerbaijan’s second largest city.

At the extended meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, the participants focused also on further development of interstate cooperation in humanitarian issues.

It was also decided to declare year 2017 the Year of Family in CIS and 2018 – the Year of Culture in CIS, which, undoubtedly, will give a strong impetus to activation of cooperation in the CIS space.