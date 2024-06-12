Azerbaijan set to join Islamic Organization for Food Security

Azerbaijan reportedly launched necessary procedures to join the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS). This was announced during a meeting between Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel and Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for promoting cooperation between the two countries in agriculture. In particular, the Kazakh and Azerbaijani sides discussed the issues of boosting trade turnover of agricultural and food products, including sharing information regarding the two countries’ needs. In this context, the interlocutors welcomed the creation of a joint working group in the field of agriculture.

Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture

During the meeting, Kazakh ambassador Alim Baiel spoke about Kazakhstan's investment opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, priority projects in agricultural products processing.

"The Kazakh side is interested in joint productions in the Karabakh economic zone of Azerbaijan," noted the Kazakh diplomat.

For his part, Mammadov stressed the close brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, allowing for greater cooperation in many areas. He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to expand its agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"Currently, Azerbaijan is conducting necessary procedures to join the Islamic Organization for Food Security, initiated by Kazakhstan," said the Azerbaijani minister.

Photo: Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture

The sides also agreed to hold a business forum with the participation of agrarian producers as well as interested government and business stakeholders of both countries at the Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan.