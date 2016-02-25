Azerbaijan to build patrol boats for Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan will build patrol boats for the Border Service of Kazakhstan, the website of Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reported.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade has met deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan director of the Border Guard Service Darkhan Dilmanov in Baku.

During the meeting the parties focused on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of border protection. Also, the issues of combating illegal migration and smuggling across the Caspian Sea were raised. At the same time Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the construction of patrol boats for the Border Service of Kazakhstan, repairs of its helicopters and ships, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.