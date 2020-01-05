Azerbaijan to introduce floating solar panels

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, with financial and technical support from the Asian Development Bank, is implementing a pilot project on the exchange of knowledge and technical support for the development of floating solar panels,

Zaur Mammadov, the head of the ministry's office, told Trend.Mammadov was commenting on the new projects related to the use of renewable energy sources.According to Zaur Mammadov, this project provides for the creation of a system of solar panels with a capacity of 100 kilowatts on the Boyuk Shor Lake.«The project also provides for the formation of business models to encourage private sector participation in the use of solar energy and strengthen national capacity in this area through training,» Mammadov added.The ministry official added that tenders are being held and after the selection of the relevant companies, construction will begin, Trend reports.