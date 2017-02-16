EN
    15:59, 16 February 2017

    Azerbaijan to send export mission to Kazakhstan

    BAKU. KAZINFORM In 2017 Azerbaijan plans to send an export mission to Kazakhstan. This was stated at a meeting of the "Azerbaijani Exporter Club' and the American Chamber of Commerce, by the President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov, Kazinform correspondent reports from Azerbaijan.

    According to him, export mission will be sent to Kazakhstan in April this year. This year Azerbaijan already organized export mission to Germany, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

    Mr. Mammadov added that similar missions will be sent to the Russian Federation, the United States, Qatar and China.

    Azerbaijan began organizing export missions to various countries in November 2016.

     

