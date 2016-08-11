Azerbaijan wanted Nijat Rakhimov back, but he chose Kazakhstan - coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rakhimov, who had lifted Kazakhstan to gold in Rio de Janeiro, refused to return to the national weightlifting team of Azerbaijan.

"Yes, he was offered to return to Team Azerbaijan, but he joined our team to become the Olympic champion. Our weightlifting school is better than the one in Azerbaijan. Of course, he will stay in Kazakhstan and represent our country in the future. He is young enough to participate in the world championships, Asian Games and Tokyo Olympics," coach of the Kazakhstani weightlifting team Mendikhan Tapsir told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Nijat Rakhimov won gold in Men's -77kg category lifting 379kg in total and setting the new world record in clean and jerk.

"We were 100% sure he will win. Nijat proved us right and justified our hopes. He set the new world record in clean and jerk... He won deservedly," the coach added.



According to him, Nijat's father was in Rio de Janeiro to root for his son.