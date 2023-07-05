EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:14, 05 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs boost investments in local agropark – minister

    None
    Photo: trend.az
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are investing 727,000 manat ($427,647) in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

    «Private entrepreneurs Tural Afandiyev, Fariyaz Rustamov, Mehti Aghagulov and Ilham Lalayev have acquired residency in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark,» he said.

    «They will build business (intensive fruit orchards) with an investment value of 727,000 manat ($427,647) on an area of 77.8 hectares. Thus, a total of 20 people will be provided with permanent and 75 people with seasonal work,» the minister said.

    According to the order of the Minister of Economy No. F-117 dated August 25, 2020, work on the establishment of a pilot agricultural park in the territory of Yevlakh district within the framework of the project «Integration of medium-sized farms into agro-industrial clusters» has been started.

    The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony of the agricultural park was held on December 4, 2021, with the participation of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and the first tree was planted in the agricultural park.

    The Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park is the first agricultural park created in the country with the involvement of small and medium farmers.


    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Business, companies World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!