Azerbaijani entrepreneurs boost investments in local agropark – minister

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are investing 727,000 manat ($427,647) in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

«Private entrepreneurs Tural Afandiyev, Fariyaz Rustamov, Mehti Aghagulov and Ilham Lalayev have acquired residency in the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark,» he said.

«They will build business (intensive fruit orchards) with an investment value of 727,000 manat ($427,647) on an area of 77.8 hectares. Thus, a total of 20 people will be provided with permanent and 75 people with seasonal work,» the minister said.

According to the order of the Minister of Economy No. F-117 dated August 25, 2020, work on the establishment of a pilot agricultural park in the territory of Yevlakh district within the framework of the project «Integration of medium-sized farms into agro-industrial clusters» has been started.

The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony of the agricultural park was held on December 4, 2021, with the participation of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and the first tree was planted in the agricultural park.

The Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park is the first agricultural park created in the country with the involvement of small and medium farmers.