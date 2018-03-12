EN
    15:53, 12 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijani expert comments on Nursultan Nazarbayev's Social Initiatives

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President's Social Initiatives are a package of measures aimed at targeted assistance, building a modern system of social protection, and creating high-level social services, said Azerbaijani expert Rauf Radzhabov, Kazinform's special correspondent in Azerbaijan reports.

    "Justice and humanism of the President's initiatives lie in the fact that they ensure equal protection guarantees and benefits on a legal basis for all members of the Kazakhstani society taking into account their labour contribution," Mr. Radzhabov said.

    According to the expert, the primary role of a state is to implement social modernization. "It is an obvious point that only a successful and strong state, such as Kazakhstan, is capable of successful implementation of all the initiatives," the Azerbaijani political analyst said.

    Moreover, he underlined that only a strong state can implement these crucial initiatives, which also boost the industrial and agricultural development in the regions of Kazakhstan. Such economic recovery in the country will create new jobs and will improve the financial situation of the population.


    Photo:press-unity.com

     

