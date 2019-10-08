EN
    13:24, 08 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The newly appointed Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov presented a copy of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on October 7, 2019 in Baku, the MFA's press service says.

    During the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat thanked the Azerbaijani side for accepting his appointment and expressed his readiness to further enhance bilateral and multilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and nations.

    The sides discussed the current agenda and preparations for the forthcoming events. The Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Abdykarimov and wished him success in his activities.

