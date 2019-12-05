Azerbaijani, Kazakh ports to help expand potential of Caspian region

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan’s Baku International Sea Trade Port, Kazakhstan’s Kuryk and Aktau ports, as well as the reconstruction of highways and rail networks in both countries will increase the transit potential of the region, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event held in Baku on the occasion of 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence on Dec. 4, organized by Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the minister, there is a great potential for further development of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the fields of transport and transit transportation, information and communication technologies, energy, industry and agriculture.

«Both countries are implementing large-scale infrastructure projects to benefit from location of our countries on shortest route passing through the East-West International Corridor. At the same time, joint efforts are implemented in order to widely apply multimodal transportation in the Caspian basin,» Guluzade said.

The relations between two countries are also developing at a high level in the multilateral format, he said.

«We cooperate closely within many international and regional organizations, including UN, CIS, Turkic Council and the Organization of Economic Cooperation,» the minister said.