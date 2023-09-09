EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 09 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijani oil prices increase

    None
    Photo: pixabay
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.63 on September 8 and amounted to $97.06 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

    The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.65 to $96.16 per barrel, Trend reports.

    Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.24 per barrel, up by $0.51 as compared to the previous price.

    Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.5 compared to the previous price and reached $92.4 per barrel on September 8.

    The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 9.


    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Oil & Gas World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!