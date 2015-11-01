Azerbaijani parliamentary election kicks off

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijanis have started to vote as part of the parliamentary election.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will be closed at 19:00 (UTC/GMT +4 hours).

Preliminary data about the voting process and participation of voters in the election during the day will be given five times at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

The data will be provided by the Information Centre at the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Preliminary voting results will be made public at night.

Tentative election results will be posted on the CEC website immediately after the district election commissions present protocols in the form of generalized tables.

Some 503 international observers from 40 organizations and over 66,000 local observers monitor the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan.

Some 767 candidates claim for 125 seats in the Azerbaijani parliament.

The web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations of 119 constituencies to observe the election.

The exit poll will be conducted by the ELS independent research center, the REY Monitoring Center, as well as the Azerbaijani youth's rights protection center together with the French "Opinion Way" Social Research Institute, the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League together with the US AJF & Associates Inc during the election. Source: Trend.az