Azerbaijani President appoints his wife as country’s first vice president

BAKU. KAZINFORM President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, MP Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports citing Trend.

“On Tuesday, February 21, Ilham Aliyev signed an order on appointment of the first lady of the country Mehriban Aliyeva as the first vie-president of Azerbaijan,” the Presidential press service informed.

On 26 September 2016, the people of Azerbaijan cast their votes in the nationwide referendum on amending the constitution of the country. The amendments provide for extension of the president's term of office from five to seven years, introduction of vice presidents' positions as well as eliminating age requirements for the candidates running for the president and parliament deputies' seats. The referendum was recognized as legitimate since more than 25% of the voters participated in it. According to exit poll data, 88.5% of the voters backed the constitutional amendments.



