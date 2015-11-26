Azerbaijani president recalls ambassadors, consuls from several countries

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Nov. 25 recalling Elkhan Gahramanov from the position of the country's ambassador in the United Arab Emirates.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay Mammad Ahmadzadeh, and ambassador in Estonia Tofig Zulfugarov were recalled as well.

The president also decreed to recall the country’s ambassador to Turkmenistan Vahdat Sultanzadeh and ambassador to Kazakhstan Zakir Hashimov.

By another decree, the president recalled Murad Najafbayli from the position of Azerbaijan’s permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations at Geneva.

President Aliyev also signed a decree recalling Hasan Zeynalov from the post of Consul General in Istanbul and Rashad Mammadov from the post of Consul General in the Kazakh city of Aktau. Source: Trend.az