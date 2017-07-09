Azerbaijani rhythms wake Astana EXPO-2017 up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of Azerbaijan has been held at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

The rhythms of the sunny country were heard all over the territory of the exhibition on Sunday morning. The show of drummers known as Natiq Ritm Group ‘woke up' the guests of the exhibition. They also liked national dances, songs and delicacies of Azerbaijan.



Assistant to the first Vice President Anar Alakbarov who attended the event noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are united by trust-based relations based on strong friendship and mutual respect. Presently, cooperation between Astana and Baku is based on strategic partnership.



"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to participation in the exhibition that happens to be a grandiose event uniting a lot of people from different countries of the world around one great cause. The theme Future Energy is easily understandable to everyone. Development of solutions in the sphere of alternative energy sources is what causes concern of the humankind nowadays," said Mr Alakbarov.



It should be noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to confirm its participation in Astana EXPO-2017.













