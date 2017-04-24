Azerbaijani Savalan wines to be presented in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM "Savalan wines will be presented during an export mission to Almaty and Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 23-26," said Jahangir Shafizade, deputy director for economic issues of ASPI AQRO Ltd, Kazinform refers toAzerTAC .

"Presently our company exports Savalan wines to Russia, Turkey, the Netherlands and China. The main customers of our products are Russia and European countries,” he said.

A total of 21 Azerbaijani wine making companies presented their products to potential buyers in China during export missions to Hong Kong and Guangzhou, resulting in the signing of an agreement under which Savalan wine is now being exported to China.

Savalan Syrah wine brand won a golden medal during the export mission to Guangzhou.