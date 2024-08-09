Azerbaijan’s largest youth festival hosts COP29 volunteers

The Yay Fest, Azerbaijan’s largest youth festival, continues to unfold, with its fourth week designated as COP Week, specifically organized for COP29 volunteers, Trend reports.

Throughout the week, volunteers engaged in various green initiatives and interactive events, focusing on topics such as COP processes, environmental conservation, and the role of youth in tackling climate issues.

From the 5th to the 9th of August, the camp welcomed nearly 230 COP29 volunteers. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Shamakhi and immersed in nature, the event featured interactive training sessions led by experts from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, allowing volunteers to enhance their skills through various practical workshops. The camp’s extensive training program seeks to raise youth awareness of climate issues, enhance environmental education, and encourage sustainable behaviors. while also expanding their understanding of the COP process.



During the camp, an interactive session titled “In Service of Nature” was organized by the IDEA Public Union, where Elchin Babayev, the head of Baku State University, highlighted how the youth's responsible approach to the environment contributes to collective efforts.



To note, following President Ilham Aliyev’s order, the year 2024 has been declared the Year of Solidarity for a Green World in Azerbaijan. In this context, and with the country set to host the prestigious COP29 event this year, the 2024 camps at Yay Fest are placing a special emphasis on ecology, climate change, environmental conservation, and the role of youth in tackling these issues, including topics related to COP29. Organized under the slogan “Together for a Greener Future”, this year’s festival is jointly organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, IDEA Public Union, COP29 Presidency, the Union of Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisations, the Union of Azerbaijan Volunteer Organisations, the “CAVAN” Youth Movement Public Union, and the Young Volunteers Public Union. The festival, consisting of eight camps and spanning a duration of two months, will see the participation of over 2,000 young people in total.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.