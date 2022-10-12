Azeri President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

The high-ranking guest was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the airport in Astana.

It is expected that the Azerbaijani President will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to take place on October 12-13 in the Kazakh capital.

