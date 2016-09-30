Azersun Holding to unveil new logistics complex in Aktay by yearend

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The construction of a logistics and production center of Azersun Holding is planned to be completed this year. This was announced by the head of department for industrial-innovative development of Mangistau region Nurbek Karassayev at a press-conference in the office of the Central Communications Office.

“We plan to create new jobs. Aktau Sea Port is now extended to the north. This year we plan to implement two projects – the construction of the Azersun Holding’s logistics and production centre and the first stage of KazAzot plant modernization. There are some other projects like construction of a ferry complex and a ship repair facility. More than 1,900 job places will be created due to these projects and those workers released from the oil sector can be employed there” said Karassayev.

The project itself provides for construction of a warehouse for storage of food stuffs including fruits and vegetables with their further sale in Mangistau region. The agreement on the project’s implementation was signed on August 16, 2013 in the Azerbaijani town Gabala within the 3rd summit of the Turkic-Speaking States.

"The processing capacity of the project is expected to make 1,000 tonnes of vegetables and fruits per annum. It will be some kind of a storage facility with its own refrigerators, storage rooms, where the fruits can be kept from 1 to 3 months", Karassayev said later in an interview with journalists.

It should be noted that the project is implemented by Azersun Holding, the largest Azerbaijani company, located in the territory of the Aktau Port.

"As for the ferry complex – construction works are underway. All the sites have been cleaned and ground works have already been completed, " said Karassayev.

Earlier it was reported that a seawater desalination plant will be built on the shore of the Caspian Sea. It will provide drinking water to the population of Zhanaozen and nearby districts.

The region is now modernizing its Caspiy desalination plant, which will have to increase its daily capacity from 5 thousand cubic meters to 20 thousand cubic meters in 2017.