AZERTAC highly appreciates coop with Kazinform - Aslan Aslanov

BAKU - ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of the Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov has sent a letter of greetings to Kazinform International News Agency on the occasion of its 95th anniversary.

"With all my heart I congratulate the staff of Kazinform on the 95th anniversary of its foundation. I highly appreciate the close cooperation between our agencies. The success achieved by us thanks to joint efforts is based on historical ties of friendship and brotherhood between our nations. On behalf of AZERTAC staff and me personally and I wish you success in your activity. I hope for further development of our fruitful collaboration," the letter reads.