    13:03, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Azhar Giniyat as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1969 in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, the Yessenov Aktau State University, and the Almaty Management University.

    In 2020-2022 acted as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan. On January 11, 2022, took the post of the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.


