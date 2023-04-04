Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Azhar Giniyat as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1969 in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, the Yessenov Aktau State University, and the Almaty Management University.

In 2020-2022 acted as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan. On January 11, 2022, took the post of the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.