    12:59, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    B.Akchulakov named KAZENERGY Association Dir Gen

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Order of Kulibayev T.A., the Chairman of Kazakhstan association of oil, gas and energy sector organizations «KAZENERGY», Bolat Uralovich Akchulakov is appointed Director General since February 01, 2016.

    Career

    In 1993, Bolat Akchulakov graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and earned qualification in “Statistics”.

    Since 1993, he has worked at the following positions: Economist, Senior Economist of the Department for control over the activities of Alem Bank Kazakhstan branches; Head of Securities Department, Head of Dealing Operations Department, Director of Assets Management Department at Central Asian Bank for Cooperation and Development; Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Director of TCO Department at “Kazakhoil” NOC” CJSC; Business-Analyst, Strategic Planning Manager, Financial Director for Shares Management at “KazMunayGas” NC” JSC JV.

    Since 2006, he has served as Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan, Managing Director of “Samruk-Kazyna” National Welfare Fund” JSC, member of the Board of Directors of “KazMunayGas” NC” JSC, General Director of “PSA” LLP; President of “KazMunayGas” NC JSC, Vice Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan, since September 2014 – General Director of “Almex Petrochemical” LLP.

