B. Arum: Golovkin and Kovalev lack skills of Lomachenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Top Rank Promotions Company Bob Arum told that Vasily Lomachenko topped Gennady Golovkin and Sergei Kovalev in terms of skills set, Sports.kz informs.

"Golovkin and Kovalev are terrific fighters - there is no argument. They are great punchers and everything - but they don't have the skills of Lomachenko. And he could punch pretty good also. He has a lot of style, but he punches pretty good," Arum said.

"I'm telling you...everyone thought I was lying because I'm a big liar. I've been telling all of you guys how great this guy is. There is a limit to lie and I'm not going to say something like that unless this kid can back it up," BoxingScene.com cites B. Arum.