B. Arum: Golovkin-Brook fight is insanity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Top Rank Bob Arum was shocked having heard the news that Gennady Golovkin was going to have his next fight against the holder of the IBF title in the welterweight division, Sports.kz informs.

"Golovkin is fighting who? I do not believe it. It is crazy. I mean is it really Golovkin fighting welterweight champion? Every day I hear something crazy. I am not surprised, I am shocked. This is absolutely crazy," Arum said.