B. Izmukhambetov: Well-coordinated agricultural policy - important direction of Eurasian integration

ST-PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The 4th international forum titled "Eurasian economic prospect" is held within the framework of the spring session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Saint-Petersburg. The delegation of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan takes part in the event.

The main themes of the discussion are the prospects of cooperation between the EEU and the Southeast Asian countries, the issues of establishment of the free trade zone, preserving the common humanitarian space of Eurasia under the conditions of the world crisis.

Speaking at the forum chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Bakytkozha Izmukhambetov proposed to explore an opportunity of future conducting of well-coordinated agricultural policy and development of transport and logistics and storing infrastructure of the EEU.

He also reminded that according to the forecasts of the UN, the population of the earth would top 10 bln people by 2050, and the demand for food is going to increase by 70%.

"The issue of ensuring food security will be very important for the agenda of sustainable development. We have natural and human resources to help the work in this sphere. We are located between the main food markets, which are Europe, China, Asia. It will give us a good advantage over the others," the Majilis speaker said.

He also said that the office of the OIC Islamic Organization for Food Security located in Astana would help in terms of development of agriculture and introduction of new technologies.