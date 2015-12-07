B. Sagintayev and S. Jha discussed environmental and water projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Saroj Kumar Jha in the Ukimet Uyi today.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev and World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Saroj Kumar Jha discussed implementation of the environmental and water projects in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

Presently, with the financial support from the World Bank a project on restoration of the environment of Ust-Kamenogorsk is being implemented. The project is the only international environmental project aimed at improvement of health of the population of the region.

Besides, the World Bank finances the work on improvement of irrigation and drainage systems in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

The participants of the meeting noted the importance of implementation of environmental projects for Kazakhstan and Central Asia in general and expressed their hope for future cooperation.