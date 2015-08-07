B. Sagintayev held sitting on introduction of new regulation mechanisms in construction sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a sitting of the interdepartmental commission on the issues of regulation of entrepreneurship activity in the Ukimet Uyi today.

As the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs, the participants of the sitting considered the results of the analysis of the impact of new regulation instruments in the construction sphere. The new mechanisms were positively assessed by the National Entrepreneurship Chamber.

The participants of the sitting also approved the introduction of the following mechanisms: accreditation of engineering companies specializing in management of construction projects; accreditation of legal entities specializing in technical supervision and technical inspection of buildings of any type; accreditation of private centers specializing in certification of specialists of the construction sphere.

Introduction of the mentioned instruments will provide a multiplicative effect in management of construction projects, in the sphere of technical supervision and inspection and in the work of the certification centers.