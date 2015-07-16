B.Sagintayev invites Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev in Kiev took part in the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Ukrainian commission on economic cooperation.

"The sides have discussed the state and prospects of interstate cooperation. The meeting participants unanimously stressed the need to further deepen the partnership in agro-industrial, energy sectors, logistics, industry, tourism, and culture," the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister informed. Bakytzhan Sagintayev suggested the Ukrainian side to take part in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 which is to be held in Astana. At present the most important event of Kazakh-Ukrainian relations was the official visit of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Ukraine in December 22, 2014. During the visit the parties have made a number of important agreements on bilateral cooperation including - through revitalization of the Kazakh-Ukrainian Interstate Commission. The meeting of the Commission, which was held in Kiev, is a key step in the preparation of the Ukrainian President's visit to Kazakhstan this autumn.