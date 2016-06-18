B. Sagintayev summed up results of 5th session of Land Reform Commission (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev summed up the results of the fifth session of the Land Reform Commission.

"We can cultivate land. The idea of the land reform is that land should have an owner. The land has to give benefits to people. We discussed these aspects of the Land Code today. More than 70 people took part in the work of session. It's the first time when the session has so many participants. Everybody asks that we leave the lease rules for the citizens of Kazakhstan. There are many issues that need to be addressed. Another important issue is how many kilometers we should consider a near-border area? In accordance with the law, it's three kilometers off the border that should be left untouched. However, based on the world experience it's 100 to 150 kilometers. Specialists will have to work on this issue because it's the issue of the national security. Another issue is what areas we need for pastures? We need to address this issue legally," B. Sagintayev said.

Besides, B. Sagintayev was asked to sum up the results of his work at the post of the chairman of the Land Reform Commission.

B. Sagintayev earlier informed about stepping down as the chairman of the commission. Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov now heads the commission.

"We managed to start the work of the commission in the right way. We began these discussion platforms, which is critical. The discussions are open and transparent, people can really see what we are doing," B. Sagintayev said.



