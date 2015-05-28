B. Sagintayev told about agenda of upcoming Eurasian intergovernmental council in Burabai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the issues discussed at the sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Astana at the threshold of the sitting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council scheduled to be held on May 29 in Burabai.

"We have discussed the agenda of the upcoming intergovernmental council. There are a lot of issues that we need to confirm and international activity within the EEU, trade and economic cooperation as well as the other issues of economic development within the Union in particular. Besides, the issue of tomorrow's signing of an agreement on establishment of a free-trade zone with Vietnam is in focus. We consider Vietnam a window to Southeast Asia," he said.

The issues regarding interaction of enterprises of light industry, agricultural machine building sphere and industry were discussed.

"The issues regarding harmonization of rates of excise duties for alcohol and tobacco products are very relevant. We talked over these issues for quite a while. Not everything decided yet in this sector," B. Sagintayev said.