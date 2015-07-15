B. Sagintayev took part in sitting of Eurasian Economic Commission Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council in Moscow.

"The members of the Council discussed over ten draft documents aimed at deepening of the economic integration of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement of the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reads.

Besides, the issues of development of cooperation of member states of the EEU in the sphere of production of construction materials including production of cement and glass were discussed.

In whole, participants of the EEU Council found mutually beneficial solutions to relevant issues of development of the Eurasian economic integration.